EC invites BNP, other registered parties to attend dialogue on 4 Nov

The Election Commission has sent letters to the BNP and other registered political parties, inviting them to attend dialogues with the constitutional body on 4 November ahead of the 12th parliamentary election.

EC Public Relations Director Md Shariful Alam sent the letters on Wednesday (1 November).

The EC had invited the BNP to attend its last dialogue with political parties regarding the election last year as well. But the opposition party refused to join. Rather, they asked for the EC to be reformed.

The EC's invitation to BNP comes at a time when multiple senior leaders of the party,, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, have been arrested in different cases.

In its letter to BNP, the EC said it has a constitutional obligation to hold the next election between 31 October and 28 January as the term of the current 11th parliament will end.

The commission has organised the meeting on 4 November to discuss matters related to the upcoming election, including the preparation.

The dialogue will be presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal. Other commissioners will also be present.

According to EC officials, it intends to hold a meeting with 22 political parties, including the ruling Awami League, at 10:00am of 4 November. It intends to hold another meeting with the remaining 22 registered political parties, including the BNP, at 3:00pm that day.