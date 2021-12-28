EC formation: Workers Party demands enactment of new law

Politics

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 06:59 pm

EC formation: Workers Party demands enactment of new law

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 06:59 pm
EC formation: Workers Party demands enactment of new law

Leaders of Bangladesh Workers Party have proposed to enact a law at the parliament over formation of the next Election Commission (EC). 

The Workers Party made proposals during a dialogue with President Abdul Hamid on Tuesday over the formation of the next Election Commission.

A seven-member delegation of the Workers Party led by its president Rashed Khan Menon joined the dialogue at Bangabhaban.

Although the law minister excused the time limitation, the party said there have been instances of enacting law or even amendment of the constitution in a smaller time frame than this. 

"What is needed now is to follow the constitution," they said in a written statement.

If the enactment does not become possible by any means, the Workers Party proposed that the President will have to form the commission. He will form it from the candidates suggested by the proposed search committee after a primary selection by the Parliament's Advisory Committee. 

The party also proposed the President to hold a dialogue with citizens of the country. 

President Abdul Hamid started the dialogue on 18 December with Jatiya Party, the main opposition in the parliament.

The president is scheduled to hold talks with 31 out of 39 political parties registered with the EC before appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other commissioners.

The president has to form a new EC before the expiration of the tenure of the existing commission on 14 February 2022. The new EC will conduct the next national election.

