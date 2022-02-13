EC formation process should not be 'time-constraint': Shahriar Kabir

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 09:02 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Writer and Activist Shahriar Kabir has said the process of Election Commission (EC) formation should not be time-constraint. 

"Those whose names are being proposed, 300-400 approximately, their backgrounds should be thoroughly checked. So we proposed (the search committee) to take time," he said after attending the meeting of eminent citizens with the EC search committee Sunday (13 February). 

Kabir also said his organisation, Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, has proposed the names of 10 people for the post of election commissioners. 

"We want the most deserving and brave person in the commission. We have to find honest, courageous people with the spirit of the Liberation War," he said.
 

