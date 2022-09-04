EC decides to use EVMs in minimum 70 seats next election

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 05:54 pm

Election commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Collected
Election commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in at least 70 constituencies in the next parliamentary elections.

To prevent irregularities during polls, the commission also planned to install closed circuit cameras at all the voting centres, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir told the media Sunday (4 September). 

Earlier on 23 August, the EC had announced the use of EVMs in a maximum of 150 constituencies, but there was no decision on the minimum number.

"It will be used in areas where the machine [EVM] has been used in local or national elections before. However, the matter of buying EVMs is not for the commission to handle," said the commissioner. 

At present, it is not possible to hold elections in so many seats through EVMs as the EC has fewer machines at its disposal. 

"Voting can be done in 70-80 seats as per our current capacity. Because of this, new machines have to be bought. However, there is also uncertainty over the purchase," Md Alamgir said. 

He elaborated saying if the project of importing EVMs does not get approval or if money is not released from the government owing to the global economic crisis situation, fewer seats will see polls conducted through EVMs.

Md Alamgir further said the commission wishes to install CCTV cameras at all centres of 300 seats. However, it is yet to be decided on how many cameras will be installed. 

He noted that the boundaries of election areas will be redrawn once the population report is received. 

"Also, if the population of Dhaka increases, the number of seats in the parliament may increase, and if the population decreases, the number of seats may also decrease," he added. 

