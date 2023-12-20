EC, candidates working together to ensure competitive elections: CEC

The Election Commission (EC) is working with all candidates in order to establish a competitive yet peaceful environment for the upcoming national elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said today.

"The elections will be competitive, and voters will come forward to cast their votes. The EC and candidates are working together to ensure a competitive election," CEC said at Rajshahi Circuit House on Wednesday (20 November).

Candidates from all constituencies of Rajshahi attended the dialogue.

Urging the candidates to refrain from violating the electoral code of conduct, the CEC said, "To monitor any violation, directions have been given to the local administration to ensure compliance with these guidelines."

Later, he held a meeting at the Rajshahi Shilpakala Academy with law enforcement and field administration officials.

