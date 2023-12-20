EC, candidates working together to ensure competitive elections: CEC

Politics

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 02:35 pm

Related News

EC, candidates working together to ensure competitive elections: CEC

Candidates from all constituencies of Rajshahi attended the dialogue

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 02:35 pm
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal

The Election Commission (EC) is working with all candidates in order to establish a competitive yet peaceful environment for the upcoming national elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said today.

"The elections will be competitive, and voters will come forward to cast their votes. The EC and candidates are working together to ensure a competitive election," CEC said at Rajshahi Circuit House on Wednesday (20 November).

Candidates from all constituencies of Rajshahi attended the dialogue.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Urging the candidates to refrain from violating the electoral code of conduct, the CEC said, "To monitor any violation, directions have been given to the local administration to ensure compliance with these guidelines."

Later, he held a meeting at the Rajshahi Shilpakala Academy with law enforcement and field administration officials.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / Election Commission (EC) / 12 JS Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Goodbye to picking concentrations for SSC. Are the students and teachers ready?

2h | Pursuit
Protests over the destruction in Gaza have provoked a fight over terminology. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

It's dumb to make 'decolonisation' a dirty word

3h | Panorama
Suhailey Farzana. Sketch: TBS

Suhailey Farzana: An architect who builds with the community

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

IMF Target: Where will NBR find an additional Tk 66,900 crore? The answer could be govt entities

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

1h | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

4h | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

16h | Multimedia
7 biggest football transfers of 2023

7 biggest football transfers of 2023

17h | Multimedia