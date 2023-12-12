EC cancels nomination of all Ganatantri Party candidates

Politics

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 09:29 pm

A file photo of Election Commission building. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Election Commission building. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to cancel nominations of all Ganatantri Party candidates contesting for the upcoming national elections due to conflicts in the party's central executive committee.

The decision was announced by the commission in a letter signed by its Deputy Secretary Mahbub Alam Shah on Tuesday (12 December). 

A total of 12 party candidates submitted their nomination papers.

The EC further requested officials concerned to take the necessary steps in this regard.

In the letter, it said the president and general secretary of the party recently submitted separate committee names to the commission.

"So, there is no approved committee of the party right now."

With the cancellation of all candidatures of the 14-party-alliance member, the total number of parties joining the national polls now drops to 28.

 

