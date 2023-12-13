EC cancels Jashore-4 AL candidate Enamul's candidature

The Election Commission has cancelled the candidature of Enamul Haque Babul, Awami League nominated candidate of Jashore-4 constituency.

The decision came following a hearing of an appeal on Wednesday (13 December).

Previously on 7 December, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement candidate Sukriti Kumar Mondal of the same constituency filed an appeal against the candidacy of Enamul Haque Babul, accusing him of defaulting on a loan.

The appeal process for regaining candidacy to participate in the upcoming 12th national election began on 5 December at the Election Commission in the capital's Agargaon area and continued till 9 December.

A total of 431 appeals were filed against the returning officers' decision regarding accepting or rejecting candidacies.