EC calls on all political parties to partake in upcoming parliamentary election

The Election Commission has called on all the political parties to partake in the upcoming parliamentary election.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal made the call during the first day of the current EC's dialogue with the political parties of the country on Sunday (17 July).

"Political crisis has to be solved through politics," he said.

Starting off with a dialogue with the Nationalist Democratic Movement, the Election Commission is supposed to hold talks with four parties a day until 31 July. The EC will meet with Nationalist Democratic Movement from 10:30am to 11:30am, Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF) from 12:00pm to 1:00pm, Bangladesh Congress from 2:30pm to 3:30pm and Bangladesh Muslim League (BML) from 4:00pm to 5:00pm on the first day of the dialogue.

President Abdul Hamid appointed Kazi Habibul Awal-led five-member Election Commission on 26 February of this year. The new commission took office on 28 February.

Amid uncertainty over the participation of all the political parties in the country, the EC is holding dialogues with the country's 39 registered political parties on the upcoming twelfth national election.

Meetings with the ruling Awami League and opposition Jatiya Party have been scheduled for the last day of the dialogue, while the BNP has been invited on 20 July.

Spokespersons for the opposition BNP, talking to The Business Standard, showed their reluctance to attend the meeting, while several others expressed their doubts whether the dialogue will produce any fruit. They also criticised the absence of a fixed agenda for the dialogues.

"We do not even recognise the commission. So, there is no reason for us to attend the dialogue," BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said.

"We think there will be no fruitful outcome from this dialogue," Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque added, saying the party is yet to decide whether or not to join the talks.

Workers Party of Bangladesh President Rashed Khan Menon said, "I don't see any result from the EC's previous dialogues. This dialogue will be a repeat of the same. There is nothing new."

Advocate Subrata Chowdhury, general-secretary of Gonoforum, said the party has gone through many EC dialogues.

"None of them yielded any results. They are useless. So we are not going," he said.

Joint General Secretary of the Awami League Mahbubul Alam Hanif confirmed that the party will attend the meeting. "We have not decided yet on which subjects we will talk. At the next working committee meeting, we will discuss the agenda," he told The Business Standard (TBS).

Regarding the agenda, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told TBS that there is no fixed agenda for the dialogue, for it has been kept open.

Before the national elections, every commission arranged such dialogues with the political parties, and this commission is also doing the same, he added.

Through the dialogues, the Election Commission aims to prepare a roadmap for the next national election.

The EC had earlier invited these 39 parties to scrutinise electronic voting machines, widely known as EVMs, but 11 parties, including the BNP, rejected the invitation.