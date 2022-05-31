EC asks to inquire comment on keeping ‘men for pressing EVM button’

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 06:12 pm

Election commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Collected
Election commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission has directed the local administration to verify the statement of an Awami League chairman candidate that he would keep men on standby for pressing the EVM button in the Chambal UP elections.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioners and Superintendent of Police have been asked to identify the person making the remark and submit an investigation report within 24 hours, according to an Election Commission notice issued on Tuesday (31 May).

Mujibul Haque publicly announced that he would keep his own people at the polling stations to press the button of EVM (Electronic Voting Machine).

He made that statement during the election campaign in Banglabazar Ward No 1 last Saturday. A video of that speech went viral on social media.

Chambal UP elections will be held on 15 June. 

As seen in the viral video, Mujibul Haque addressed voters in the local dialect saying, "So the government has made an EVM here. So what would I do? You have to go with a little effort and vote with pressure on your finger. If you can't press, I'll keep people there to have the job done. Everyone pray for me." 

"If it weren't for the EVM, I wouldn't have looked for anyone, I would have cast the votes myself," he said.

"I would have cast the vote any way I could."

