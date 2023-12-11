EC asks foreign ministry to seek info on former Barishal mayor Sadiq Abdullah’s foreign assets 

Politics

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 08:45 pm

Related News

EC asks foreign ministry to seek info on former Barishal mayor Sadiq Abdullah’s foreign assets 

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 08:45 pm
A file photo of Sadiq Abdullah. Photo: TBS
A file photo of Sadiq Abdullah. Photo: TBS

The Election Commission (EC) has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to seek information on the US citizenship and assets of former Barishal city corporation mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah and his wife.

According to EC sources, the commission's legal branch sent instructions in this regard on Monday to the ministry's senior secretary.

Former Barishal mayor Sadiq Abdullah becomes millionaire in 5 years

Sadiq, the eldest son of Abul Hasanat Abdullah, president of the Barishal district Awami League and candidate for Barishal-1 constituency, was elected as the city mayor in 2018. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He is also the general secretary of the Barishal Metropolitan Awami League.

Sadiq has been embroiled in political conflict with Zahid Faruk Shamim, state minister for water resources and current member of parliament for Barishal-5 constituency.

Now running as an independent candidate for the Barisal-5 seat, Sadiq submitted his election affidavit with the nomination paper to the returning officer. 

Zahid Faruk Shamim filed an appeal in this regard alleging that Sadiq concealed information regarding his dual citizenship and his wife's assets.

During the appeal hearing yesterday (10 December), the EC then directed the ministry on collecting information by 14 December based on these allegations with the help of the US Embassy in Dhaka. 

After the hearing, the EC will decide on the appeal on 15 December, subject to receiving the requested information.

Top News

Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah / EC / MOFA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top budget-friendly geysers in the market right now

6h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Hazy Official: Scrunchies dipped in self-love

7h | Brands
Leaving the Desolation by Andrew Rogov via Pixels.

Delineating the depths of desolation…

6h | Features
Shashtho Chaka – Healthcare on Wheels has two buses, they plan to use one bus for the urban slums and another one for remote areas in villages. Photos: Courtesy

Shashtho Chaka: Driving healthcare up to the doorstep of the poor

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Girona's Champions League hopes are still in stake

Girona's Champions League hopes are still in stake

1h | TBS SPORTS
The President of Argentina in the White House

The President of Argentina in the White House

1h | TBS World
Poster printing will decrease by 30% due to lack of participant

Poster printing will decrease by 30% due to lack of participant

46m | TBS Economy
Respecting expatriate Bangladeshis can help curb "hundi"

Respecting expatriate Bangladeshis can help curb "hundi"

4h | TBS Round Table