EC asks foreign ministry to seek info on former Barishal mayor Sadiq Abdullah’s foreign assets 

The Election Commission (EC) has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to seek information on the US citizenship and assets of former Barishal city corporation mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah and his wife.

According to EC sources, the commission's legal branch sent instructions in this regard on Monday to the ministry's senior secretary.

Sadiq, the eldest son of Abul Hasanat Abdullah, president of the Barishal district Awami League and candidate for Barishal-1 constituency, was elected as the city mayor in 2018.

He is also the general secretary of the Barishal Metropolitan Awami League.

Sadiq has been embroiled in political conflict with Zahid Faruk Shamim, state minister for water resources and current member of parliament for Barishal-5 constituency.

Now running as an independent candidate for the Barisal-5 seat, Sadiq submitted his election affidavit with the nomination paper to the returning officer.

Zahid Faruk Shamim filed an appeal in this regard alleging that Sadiq concealed information regarding his dual citizenship and his wife's assets.

During the appeal hearing yesterday (10 December), the EC then directed the ministry on collecting information by 14 December based on these allegations with the help of the US Embassy in Dhaka.

After the hearing, the EC will decide on the appeal on 15 December, subject to receiving the requested information.