EC asks candidates of Gazipur city polls to follow electoral laws

The Election Commission (EC) today issued a directive asking the aspirant candidates of the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls to follow the electoral code of conduct during submission of the nomination papers.

As Thursday is the last day of submitting nomination papers for contesting in the polls slated to be held on 25 May, the EC urged aspiring candidates not to stage any showdown during the submission of nomination papers, said a press release here.

It also said aspirants will not be allowed to take more than five people with them during the submission of nomination papers.

If any aspiring candidate or anyone on behalf of his/her, any political party or any organisation or institution in favour of any candidate violates the city corporation electoral code of conduct, the EC will take stern legal action against them.

According to the GCC election schedule, the nomination papers will be scrutinized on 30 April while the candidates could withdraw their candidatures by 8 May.

The election symbols will be distributed among the candidates on 9 May. The elections will be held using electronic voting machines (EVMs) on 25 May.