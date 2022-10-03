EC for allowing 1% to vote if fingerprints do not match on EVM

The Election Commission wants to allow a maximum of 1% of people to cast their ballots if their fingerprints do not match while voting in the electronic voting machine (EVMs).

To fix the limit, the Commission wants to incorporate such a provision in the act on national elections – the Representation of the People Order (RPO).

The commission has already finalised the proposal and will send it to the law ministry soon, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir apprised the media of the decision at the Nirbachan Bhaban Monday (3 October).

Alamgir said presiding officers have the right to allow a maximum of 1% of voters, whose fingerprints do not match on EVM, to cast their ballots in an alternative way. A separate record of alternative voting is also preserved.

The commission has decided to incorporate the system in the law to avoid any misinterpretation or confusion, said the commissioner.

In the existing system, if such voters cross the 1% limit, presiding officers inform returning officers with names of those facing trouble casting their votes.

The returning officers then notify the commission which then verifies the claims and helps the voters by issuing new codes.