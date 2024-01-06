Duty to get your candidate of choice elected: Home minister

UNB
06 January, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 09:57 am

Duty to get your candidate of choice elected: Home minister

A file photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal today urged the countrymen to discharge their moral duties by casting their votes for the candidates of their choice.

"Two days before the national election, I am urging the people of the country to go to the polling centres to vote for your favourite candidate in the election," he said.

He made the call in a video message after 12:30 am on Saturday (6 January).

"We think the election is the only method through which you can see the government and your worthy candidate in parliament making them elected," he said.

He said that is why it is a moral responsibility to make worthy candidates win.

"You will go to the polling centres, exercise your voting rights and perform your moral duties," he added.

