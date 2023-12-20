Due regulatory action if utility bills not paid: Home minister on BNP's call for non-cooperation movement

Politics

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 05:07 pm

Related News

Due regulatory action if utility bills not paid: Home minister on BNP's call for non-cooperation movement

"If the BNP men do not pay gas, electricity, and water bills, the Wasa and the power department will take actions that they usually do with other consumers in such cases," the minister said during a press briefing at his office in the secretariat on Wednesday

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 05:07 pm
A file photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Referring to BNP's recent call for boycotting elections, non-cooperation, and non-payment of utility bills, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today that concerned departments will take actions that they usually do with other consumers when they don't pay the bills.

"If the BNP men do not pay gas, electricity, and water bills, the Wasa and the power department will take actions that they usually do with other consumers in such cases," the minister said during a press briefing at his office in the secretariat on Wednesday (20 December).

BNP announces non-cooperation movement, countrywide blockade on 24 Dec

Earlier in the day, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General  Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, in a virtual press briefing urged the people not to pay utility bills and other rents, in addition to complete non-cooperation with the government.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

When asked about the issue, the home minister said, "Those who will hold non-cooperation, if they face power-outage, water supply disruption… since they want power-cut, water-supply suspension, defunct government… do they apprehend what will be the consequences?"

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal further said that the people know the BNP very well and they have never reacted to any of the party's calls.

"I believe the people will cast their votes on time and the election commission will present a fair election," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Bangladesh / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

SI Milton Kumar Deb Das hands over a recovered phone to its owner. Photo: Courtesy

'Mobile KD' Milton: Meet the policeman who recovered over 6,000 lost phones

37m | Features
In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Goodbye to picking concentrations for SSC. Are the students and teachers ready?

6h | Pursuit
Protests over the destruction in Gaza have provoked a fight over terminology. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

It's dumb to make 'decolonisation' a dirty word

6h | Panorama
Suhailey Farzana. Sketch: TBS

Suhailey Farzana: An architect who builds with the community

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

4h | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

7h | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

19h | Multimedia
7 biggest football transfers of 2023

7 biggest football transfers of 2023

20h | Multimedia