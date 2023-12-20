Due regulatory action if utility bills not paid: Home minister on BNP's call for non-cooperation movement

Referring to BNP's recent call for boycotting elections, non-cooperation, and non-payment of utility bills, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today that concerned departments will take actions that they usually do with other consumers when they don't pay the bills.

"If the BNP men do not pay gas, electricity, and water bills, the Wasa and the power department will take actions that they usually do with other consumers in such cases," the minister said during a press briefing at his office in the secretariat on Wednesday (20 December).

Earlier in the day, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, in a virtual press briefing urged the people not to pay utility bills and other rents, in addition to complete non-cooperation with the government.

When asked about the issue, the home minister said, "Those who will hold non-cooperation, if they face power-outage, water supply disruption… since they want power-cut, water-supply suspension, defunct government… do they apprehend what will be the consequences?"

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal further said that the people know the BNP very well and they have never reacted to any of the party's calls.

"I believe the people will cast their votes on time and the election commission will present a fair election," he added.