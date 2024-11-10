DU Shibir president urges all to sue 'cohorts of fascism', says Shibir will provive support

Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir's Dhaka University unit President Md Abu Sadiq Kayem today (10 November) called on everyone to sue 'cohorts of the fascists' and promised Shibir's support in this regard.

"I request the students, report where the cohorts of fascism are. File a case against them. Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir will cooperate in this regard," he said while addressing an 'anti-fascist' rally organised by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Zero Point of Gulistan in Dhaka on Sunday (10 November).

"Sheikh Hasina and her friends are concocting various conspiracies at home and abroad. They must be stopped. Any accomplice of fascism should be handed over to the law enforcement agencies for prosecution. There will be no fascism in this Bangla," he said.

Demanding the current interim government to prosecute the incidents of "genocide" during the AL regime, Sadiq said, "Those who were involved in the genocide must be prosecuted. There are still many supporters of the dictatorship walking around openly. They want to destabilise the country. That is why all the murders that have taken place from 28 October 2006 to August 2024 must be tried."