Driver recounts harrowing bus fire incident in Ashulia

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 07:08 pm

Photo: TBS
Anwar Hossain, the driver of the Bikash Paribahan bus that was set on fire during BNP's sit-in programme in Ashulia this afternoon, narrated the terrifying sequence of events leading to the attack.

According to Anwar, he witnessed a group of around 50/60 youths vandalising another bus on the Nabinagar-Abdullahpur route near Ashulia. Sensing the imminent danger, he attempted to flee the scene by taking a u-turn, but the group swiftly targeted his bus as well.

At one point, one of the youths hurled a powdery substance at the bus, causing an instant outbreak of fire. 

"I quickly saved myself by getting off the bus," recalled Anwar while speaking to The Business Standard this evening. 

He also mentioned that there were no passengers on the bus at that time, fortunately.

Apart from the Bikash Paribahan bus, two other buses were vandalised today as clashes erupted between BNP members and the police during their sit-in programmes at all entrances to Dhaka.

Upon receiving the information, local fire service personnel arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control, said Deputy Assistant Director of Fire Service Zone-4, Alauddin Ali.

Sub-Inspector Nurul Islam of Ashulia police station informed TBS that they are actively investigating the incident of arson.

