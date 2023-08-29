Dr Kamal urges govt to start talks with political parties immediately for credible polls

Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain on Tuesday urged the government to engage in talks with all political parties immediately to hold the upcoming national election in a free, fair and participatory manner.

Speaking at a discussion, he also placed a six-point proposal for overcoming the political crisis and forming a polls-time neutral government through discussions with the political parties.

The veteran jurist and politician said the election in 2014 was lopsided one without the participation of voters while the day's voting was held at night in 2018.

"In this situation, the nation is in extreme worry and tension about the upcoming national elections. I call on the government to immediately engage in a dialogue with all political parties to ensure that the upcoming parliamentary election will be free, fair, and participatory."

Dr Kamal-led Gonoforum arranged the discussion at the Jatiya Press Club, marking its 30th founding anniversary.

In his six-point proposal, the Gonoforum chief advocated for the formation of a polls-time non-partisan and neutral government through talks with the political parties, the reconstitution of the Election Commission, ensuring the freedom of meetings and gatherings of all political parties, a level-playing field for all parties, immediate withdrawal of all false cases against the leaders and activists of the opposition parties and ensuring the presence of local and foreign election observers.

On behalf of Dr Kamal, party general secretary Mizanur Rahman red-out a three-page written statement at the programme.

Later in a brief address, Dr Kamal greeted his party leaders and activists on the occasion of its founding anniversary.

"The unity of the people is now most needed in order to achieve the desired goals of the nation. This unity must be forged. My only request is that we all work together to build national unity so that we can achieve our goals in unison," he said.

Dr Kamal said his party believes in people's ownership and people's unity as it is determined to establish real democracy in the country. "This country does not belong to any individual or group, but to all of you and me."

He called upon all to raise their voices being imbued with the spirit of the Liberation War and work together to establish the constitutional demands and rights of all the people and remove corruption and black money forever. "Let's build the country together."

A close associate of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Dr Kamal Hossain founded Gonoforum on 29 August 1993, deserting Awami League. Dr Kamal has been in the post of party president since its inception.

On 3 December 2021, Gonoforum suffered a split as a group of its leaders, led by the party's former general secretary, Mostafa Mohsin Montu, formed a 157-member new committee of the party through a council dropping its founder president Dr Kamal Hossain.