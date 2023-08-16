Don't try to hold election without caretaker government: Mirza Fakhrul

Politics

UNB
16 August, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 08:06 pm

Related News

Don't try to hold election without caretaker government: Mirza Fakhrul

He demanded the release of Khaleda Zia and the withdrawal of false cases against the party's leaders and activists

UNB
16 August, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 08:06 pm
File photo
File photo

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday asked the government not to attempt to hold the election without a caretaker government.

He warned that the government would not be allowed to do so.

"Today, not only us, the international community is saying that the previous elections held under Awami League government were not fair. This time too, if election is not held with the participation of all parties, they will not accept it," he said while addressing a doa-mahfil and discussion meeting at Mirza Ruhul Amin Auditorium in Thakurgaon municipality today seeking recovery of ailing BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

"We will force this government to resign and hold election under a neutral non-party government through uniting all the forces," he said.

He demanded the release of Khaleda Zia and the withdrawal of false cases against the party's leaders and activists.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "You know the present situation in the country. No opposition leaders and activists and their children get jobs. Today, the government is afraid of Tarique Rahman. He is leading the movement for democracy today."

"I want to make it clear to the government that she (Khaleda Zia) should be released immediately for better treatment. Otherwise, the people of this country have woken up, they are holding huge rallies," he said.

"They [people] have told you through a grand rally in Dhaka that no, you can no longer be in power," Fakhrul said.

District BNP president Taimur Rahman, general secretary Mirza Faisal Amin, vice-presidents Nur Karim and Al Mamun Alam, among others, were present in the meeting.

Mirza Fakhrul / caretaker government. / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kadam Phool: The muse of monsoon

7h | Features
Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

6h | TBS SPORTS
Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

6h | TBS Economy
Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

5h | TBS World
Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years