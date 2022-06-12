Don’t play with fire, Obaidul Quader warns BNP

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Sunday that his party stands firmly against communal forces and the falsehood of BNP.



"Our party was born through movement on streets and will never leave the streets," he said at the tri-annual council of Mohammadpur Thana and Ward Awami League at Mohammadpur Town Hall ground in the capital Sunday morning.



Quader reiterated that the Awami League is a party of the people and will remain so.



Referring to the recent fire in BM Inland Container Depot in Sitakunda, Quader said the intelligence agencies are collecting information to determine whether it was a sabotage or otherwise.



Denouncing BNP leaders' attack on the government on this issue, he warned them not to play with fire.



Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman also spoke at the council.

