Don’t need foreigners, have countrymen with us: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
14 July, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 11:25 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The BNP does not need the help of foreigners as they have the support of the country's people, the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday.

"We will fight against this government with the public beside us. We will seize the headquarters of this illegal government," he said while addressing a rally in Noakhali ahead of the party's announced silent march next week.

"The people of this country have woken up. We cannot let the election be held under AL's rule," he added.

The BNP leader said all party leaders and activists from Northern Cumilla will attend the party's silent march along with the activists of six districts in the Chattogram Division, including Noakhali.

The rally was organised by four affiliate organisations of BNP – Krishak Dal, Sramik Dal, Tanti Dal and Matsyajibi Dal.

Alleging government crackdown against BNP leaders, Fakhrul said, "You will be sued if you speak. You will also be sued if you do not speak. This government has filed a case in the name of all the activists.

"They do the fighting but file the cases against our names."

Denying the credibility of the previous two general elections, he said, "No elections took place in 2014 and 2018. No one voted in 2014. And in 2018, this government stole the votes at night.

"I will vote whomever I wish – that's the kind of election we want."

Referring to AL's recently announced one-point demand of holding the next election under the rule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Fakrul said, "What a request! They do not let voters into the polling stations. The voters who try to vote are told that their vote has already been cast. Now, they are claiming they will hold a fair election."

Calling on party leaders and activists, the BNP secretary general said, "The time has come for us to be united. This government is running out of time."

He called on the government to step down, dissolve the parliament, and hold elections under a neutral government.

Friday's rally was presided over by Krishak Dal Central Committee President Hasan Zarif Tuhin.

Among others, BNP vice-chairmen Md Shajahan, AZM Zahid Hossain, Barkat Ullah Bulu, and BNP Chairperson's advisor Abul Khair Bhuyian were present on the occasion.

