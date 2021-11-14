Don’t leave streets until govt ousted: Rizvi to BNP followers

Politics

UNB
14 November, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 08:08 pm

file photo
file photo

BNP senior leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday asked their party leaders and activists to make streets their permanent addresses until the current government is ousted.

"The streets will have to be our addresses, or else we won't be able to survive. Sheikh Hasina is moving forward with a horrific blueprint. We've to make the streets our permanent houses and addresses to foil the blueprint," he said.

Speaking at a human-chain programme, the BNP leader also urged the party leaders and followers to take a vow to "restore" democracy and permanently free Khaleda Zia from jail through a strong street movement.

Swadhinata Forum, a pro-BNP platform, organised the programme demanding the release of Khaleda Zia and other political prisoners.

Rizvi alleged that plainclothes police picked up Swechchasebak Dal leader Mosabbir from the city's Karwan Bazar area on Sunday morning.

"Our lives have no value and security. There's no guarantee that we can go back home safely after this meeting. Anyone can be picked up anytime from anywhere," he said.

The BNP leader urged the law enforcers to immediately return Mosabbir to his family members.

He also criticised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for what he said accusing their party's acting Chairman Tarique Rahman of conspiring against Bangladesh from London.

"If Tarique Rahman makes political statements, you (PM) find conspiracy there. It's your government that has been conspiring against people for 14 years staying in power," the BNP leader said.

Rizvi alleged that Sheikh Hasina wants to establish her monarchy in Bangladesh by "obliterating" democracy and 'destroying' the electoral system. "The people of Bangladesh will never allow this to happen."
 

