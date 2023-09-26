Don't know why US to apply visa policy on media: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud expressed his bewilderment regarding the US decision to implement visa restrictions on media personnel.

"I fail to comprehend why such a visa policy would be enforced on the media. The media in our country is independent and robust," said the information minister while addressing a rally organised by the Rajshahi district and metropolitan Awami League.

Hasan, also joint general secretary of Awami League, also mentioned that they are not bothered about US visa restrictions, stating, "This is their internal matter. We maintain a strong and positive relationship with the US."

Addressing the BNP, the information minister said, "They should not be overly joyous about the US visa policy. You are not going to make any gains from the US move."

Awami League Presidium Member and Rajshahi City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton addressed the rally as the chief guest.