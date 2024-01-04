Don’t know where to go to cast your vote? Read this

With only three days left before the 12th Bangladesh Election, many first-time voters without prior voting experience may have a hard time figuring out which one is their voting centre.

This article aims to help you figure it out.

To help voters do it simply, the Election Commission developed an app called "Smart Election Management BD".

Android users can get this app by tapping here , while iPhone users can get it by tapping here .

How does the app work?

This app works in a very straightforward way. You don't have to enter any of the Ward information or anything. All you need is your NID number and date of birth.

Opening the app for the first time, you will be welcomed with a logo of the Election Commission, and the app will ask for your preferred language.

After you select the language, it will ask you to enter your Date of Birth and NID number.

When you enter them and hit Verify, the app will show you your voting serial number, the name of the centre and its location.

To make things even more convenient, the app will also show you the location of your polling centre in Google Maps.

The app will also show you every candidate contesting from the constituency your centre falls under with their symbols. Tapping on their name will give you options to see their affidavits, income tax returns and statements of election expenditures and personal assets.

Photo: Screengrab

What's more

The mobile app also lets you get some handy information like the total number of voters, list of registered parties and the Election Commission's noticeboard. All you need to do is tap on the Information tab at the bottom of your display.

The app also has a Results tab, which currently has the results of the previous 2018 parliamentary elections.