Don't get into any kind of negotiations with Jatiya Party: Raushan Ershad to PM Hasina

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 04:49 pm

File photo of Raushan Ershad
File photo of Raushan Ershad

Leader of the opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad Raushan Ershad has requested Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina not to include Jatiya Party in the alliance or go into any kind of consensus with the party. 

She made the request during a meeting with the prime minister at Gonobhaban today (12 December), Jatiya Party spokesperson Kazi Mamunur Rashid said at a media briefing after the meeting.

He further informed that Raushan Ershad had conveyed to the prime minister that a fragmented part of the Jatiya Party has been participating in the upcoming elections. 

"GM Quader has illegally seized control of the Jatiya Party through a coup, expelling hundreds of party leaders and workers and depriving them of nominations. Consequently, Raushan Ershad has boycotted the election," said Mamunur Rashid. 

"If any agreement is to be made with the Jatiya Party, it should be discussed with us [Raushan-led JP]," he added.

During the meeting, Raushan Ershad told Sheikh Hasina that they do not support GM Quader. 

When asked about the Prime Minister's response, Masudur Rahman Ranga said, "The prime minister has stated that she will look into the matter."

He said, "250-300 party leaders and workers have been unjustly expelled, and deserving candidates have been humiliated by not giving them nominations. We requested that the Jatiya Party not be included in the AL-led alliance, and the prime minister said she will discuss this matter in the party council and make a decision."

Around 12:45pm today, Raushan Ershad went to the Gonobhaban to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with some party leaders. Accompanying her in the meeting were her son Saad Ershad, her political secretary Golam Mosih, Masudur Rahman Ranga, and Kazi Mamunur Rashid.

Due to internal conflicts within the party, Raushan Ershad and her followers have announced that they will not participate in the upcoming 12th national parliamentary elections.

