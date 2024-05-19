'Don't embarrass us by seeking votes': BNP leader sticks leaflets on gate boycotting polls 

BNP leader hung leaflets on his gate to keep vote seekers away. Photo: TBS

It's upazila election season and aspiring candidates are giving it their all to appease voters in their respective constituency, including seeking votes by visiting houses of supporters.

While most people are used to the electoral custom, a local BNP leader in Patuakhali's Bauphal upazila, seems to have found the electoral campaign a bit troublesome.

"My party, BNP, has boycotted all elections under the ruling government. As per the party's decision, I have decided not to vote. But those running in the elections keep visiting my house to ask for votes," said Samuel Ahmed, joint convener of the Bauphal BNP unit.

"This creates an uncomfortable situation for both my family and the vote seekers."

In a bid to keep vote seekers away from his house, Samuel has stuck multiple leaflets on the gate requesting people not to seek votes from him.

"Please don't embarrass us by seeking votes," the leaflet reads.

Samuel said he hung the leaflet to avoid the hassle for both the vote seekers and his family.

According to Election Commission officials, however, Samuel's actions might be violating the rules.

"There is a law over elections in Bangladesh. One may choose not to vote but they cannot discourage others from voting. We will investigate the matter and take action in this regard," said Bauphal Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Bashir Gazi.