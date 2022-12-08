Don't allow arsonists, anti-liberation forces to assume power: PM

UNB
08 December, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 04:20 pm

Don't allow arsonists, anti-liberation forces to assume power: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the people not to allow the arson terrorists and anti-liberation forces to return to power.

"The arson terrorists should not be allowed to come in power in the country anymore. The anti-liberation elements should not be allowed to come to office," she said.

The PM was addressing a joint meeting of Awami League and its associate bodies at the AL central office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hasina, also the AL president, asked her party leaders to remain alert in every area so that they (BNP-Jamaat) cannot torture anyone.

Bitterly criticising BNP, she said that it does not suit BNP to talk about democracy as Ziaur Rahman had given curfew-democracy while Khaleda Zia gave a system of corruption in the country.

"We should not forget that Khaleda Zia has two virtues (skills) – corruption and killing people," said Hasina.

She said her government has transformed the country into a digital Bangladesh, but they (BNP-Jamaat) are carrying out propaganda against the government using the digital platforms.

Comments

