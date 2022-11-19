No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said there will be no election in the country without a caretaker government.

"Sheikh Hasina must resign immediately. An interim government and impartial election commission should be formed," said Fakhrul, adding that those who will oppose this stand will be branded as public enemies.

"The Prime Minister keeps showing excuses of the constitution whenever we demand a caretaker government. But she was the one who amended this constitution to drop the provision. We do not accept this constitution," said Fakhrul while addressing the BNP divisional rally in Sylhet's Alia Madrasah ground on Saturday (19 November)

He said, "Our demand is one- the fall of this government. And it will be decided on the streets."

Urging all parties to be united against the government, Fakhrul said, "Let us be united like '71. Let's all defeat this demonic government."

Fakhrul said, "Common people, day laborers, farmers are not at peace now. In a blow to the ongoing crisis, the price of sugar and oil increased again on Friday. Price of everything has gone up. People can't eat now.

"In the last 14 years, this government has turned Bangladesh into a bottomless basket," he added.

Fakhrul said this government will be tried in the people's court for the crime of taking away all human rights.

Addressing the crowd, Fakhrul said, "You have started a war, a war for freedom, for rights, for voting rights."

"People woke up today. They will not go home without victory," Fakhrul expressed his strong optimism.

Meanwhile, BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said that the party will start the movement to topple the government after the divisional rally in Dhaka on 10 December.

He said, "The state of democracy today is like that of Ilias Ali (former BNP lawmaker who went missing in 2012). Ilias Ali is missing, so is democracy. We are on a search both for Ilias and democracy."

In response to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's comment on the game between the two parties, Gayeshwar said, "BNP does not play with clumsy players."

He asked Quader to learn first how to play and come under a neutral government.

"Even the prime minister will lose his mortgage then," he remarked.

Commenting on the country's economic condition, Gayeshwar said, "The government does not even have enough money in reserves to pay the interest on the debt it has taken. The government looted the reserves."

Gayeshwar further said the government should be held accountable for the damage caused to the transport sector due to the transport strike enforced to thwart BNP rallies.

Abdul Moyeen Khan, a member of the BNP's standing committee, said that unjust torture is going on all over Bangladesh.

He said, "BNP does not condone any injustice. We will return the power of the people to the people."

BNP Vice Chairman Dr Zahid Hossain said, "People all over the country have woken up today. Sheikh Hasina will fall. People will win. Prices of goods will decrease. A non-partisan government will be established."