Doly Shaontoni threatened to withdraw candidacy

Politics

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 07:39 pm

Related News

Doly Shaontoni threatened to withdraw candidacy

Doly Shaontoni is contesting the upcoming election as a candidate of Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) party.

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 07:39 pm
Doly Shantoni. Photo: Collected
Doly Shantoni. Photo: Collected

Musician Doly Shaontoni, who is contesting the 12th national election from Pabna-2 (part of the Sujanagar-Bera) constituency, claimed to have received threats to withdraw her candidacty.

The musician filed a written complaint in the office of Pabna deputy commissioner and district returning officer today. 

She was allotted the "anchor" symbol to contest the election as a candidate of the newly formed Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) party.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Seeking full-time armed security guard, the musician stated in the letter, "There are various conspiracies to thwart the election. Various groups including BNP-Jamaat are trying to disrupt the election. As a candidate, I am already being threatened to withdraw my candidacy from the election in various ways."

"I have received threats via phone calls and messages, prompting me to seek security from the administration. We anticipate a peaceful election with everyone's cooperation. Consequently, we urge the Election Commission and the administration to take stringent measures."

Pabna Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Md Asaduzzaman said they have received written complaints from a number of candidates. 

All complaints will be investigated and necessary action will be taken against the complaints, they added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Singer Doly Shaontoni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

7h | Wheels
Ranging from chokers to sitahars, studs to jhumkas, the new collection of Jarwa House exudes a blend of royalty and elegance. Photo: Courtesy

Jarwa House's grand wedding affair: Celebration of legacy and luxury

11h | Mode
So far, around 60 to 70 people from all over Bangladesh have donated hair. Among them are students, employees and entrepreneurs. Photos: Courtesy

Want to donate hair to cancer patients?

14h | Panorama
It’s difficult to measure how much impact boycotts have had on companies so far but at least one Zara store was forced to close temporarily. Photo: Collected

Brands are also mired in the Gaza conflict

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The fateful night that brought the dream to reality for Argentina

The fateful night that brought the dream to reality for Argentina

1h | TBS SPORTS
Discarded syringes also bring money

Discarded syringes also bring money

2h | TBS Stories
There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

4h | TBS Stories
Boycotts and protests – how are people around the world defying Israel?

Boycotts and protests – how are people around the world defying Israel?

3h | TBS World