Doly Shaontoni threatened to withdraw candidacy

Musician Doly Shaontoni, who is contesting the 12th national election from Pabna-2 (part of the Sujanagar-Bera) constituency, claimed to have received threats to withdraw her candidacty.

The musician filed a written complaint in the office of Pabna deputy commissioner and district returning officer today.

She was allotted the "anchor" symbol to contest the election as a candidate of the newly formed Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) party.

Seeking full-time armed security guard, the musician stated in the letter, "There are various conspiracies to thwart the election. Various groups including BNP-Jamaat are trying to disrupt the election. As a candidate, I am already being threatened to withdraw my candidacy from the election in various ways."

"I have received threats via phone calls and messages, prompting me to seek security from the administration. We anticipate a peaceful election with everyone's cooperation. Consequently, we urge the Election Commission and the administration to take stringent measures."

Pabna Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Md Asaduzzaman said they have received written complaints from a number of candidates.

All complaints will be investigated and necessary action will be taken against the complaints, they added.