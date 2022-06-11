Doctors advise Khaleda be taken abroad for treatment: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said doctors have advised Khaleda Zia to be taken abroad for treatment.

According to physicians she suffered a mild heart attack, said Fakhrul at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's political office in the capital's Gulshan area Saturday (11 June) afternoon.

Doctors decided to perform an angiogram test as she experienced breathing difficulty after being hospitalised at Evercare Hospital last night, said Fakhrul.

He said, an angiogram test later today found 99% blockage in her main artery. Stenting was done on the blocked artery which, doctors hope, relieved her of the heart problem for some time.

The BNP secretary general said the government has been repeatedly requested by the party and her family to let Khaleda go abroad for treatment.

He said, "The arrangement that the Prime Minister has made till now for her (Khaleda Zia's) treatment, by completely cancelling the issue that she needs to be sent abroad, is not completely correct."

Fakhrul said it has been proved again through her being fallen ill that her life will be in danger if she is not immediately sent to an advanced medical centre abroad for better treatment.

No decision has yet been taken from the party level, said Fakhrul adding that the people demand she be sent abroad for medical treatment.

"Otherwise, we are saying again, this government will have to bear all the responsibility."