Do not to vote on 7 January if you cherish spirit of Liberation War: Charmonai Pir

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) Ameer and Charmonai Pir Syed Rezaul Karim said those who cherish the spirit of Liberation War will not vote on 7 January.

"Those who have patriotism and hate corruption, oppression and injustice will not vote on 7 January," he said at a press conference at IAB's central office at Noakhali Tower in the capital on Thursday (January 4).

"At the same time, those who fear Allah, those who fear the abuse of the oppressed, will not vote," he added.

Charmonai Pir Syed Rezaul Karim said, "If the election is boycotted en masse then these cruel marauders will be thwarted."

"If we boycott the election, the economy of the nation and the country will be saved," he added.

He said the IAB wants an end to one-party authoritarian rule.

"We want qualitative change in politics. We want to get back the rights of the people of the country. That is why our movement will continue. We call upon the people to be involved in the mass movement against this oppressive authoritarian government."

The Charmonai pir also called upon all the opposition parties to continue their movement with patience.

"I appeal to the government once again, if you have a minimum of patriotism, then you should resign quickly, stop the farce elections, and release the imprisoned political leaders and workers," he added.

"Restore people's voting rights, political rights, constitutional rights and fundamental rights. Stop all forms of oppression and harassment for political reasons. Save the country from destruction," the IAB chief further said.