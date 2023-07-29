DMP will not permit AL, BNP's sit-in programmes amid law and order situation concerns

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police will not give permission to either the ruling Awami League or the BNP to hold their sit-in programmes from 11:00am this morning (29 July).

"The BNP and Awami League's various organisations have announced sit-in programmes at all entrances to the capital from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The political parties have not taken any permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police [DMP] to hold the programmes," DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said on Friday (28 July) night.

He said intelligence reports state that the law and order situation may deteriorate due to the programmes and cause public suffering.

"Hence, the DMP will not give permission to hold sit-in programmes to any of the political parties."

BNP grand rally at Nayapaltan on 28 July. Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS

During its grand rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, the BNP announced sit-ins at four points from 11:00am to 4:00pm on Saturday – opposite Uttara BNS Centre, in front of Gabtoli SA Khaleque Bus Station, in front of Naya Bazar BNP office, and near Dania College in Jatrabari.

On the other hand, the AL and its associate organisations, during their "peace rally", announced counter programmers - "peace rallies"- at Abdullahpur, Tongi, Gabtoli, Aminbazar, Babu Bazar, Signboard, Kanchpur, and Jatrabari areas from 11:00am.

A man was hacked to death and four others were injured after two factions of the ruling Awami League locked in a clash while returning from the AL rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram on the day, according to police officials.

Awami League affiliated organisations' 'peace rally' at Baitul Mukarram south gate on 28 July. Photo: TBS

With both parties planning massive programmes today, it is feared that the capital will come to a standstill, with travel and trade both disrupted.

The government already decided to deploy BGB along with additional law enforcers to ensure security in those areas as there is a fear of conflicts on the streets between the supporters of the two parties.

Earlier on Friday night, the DMP commissioner said, "No one will be allowed to block roads in the name of political activities. We will take stern actions against anyone who does."

Kahndaker Al Moin, RAB's legal and media director, echoed the same.

He said the elite force will also deploy forces at different checkpoints in the city to avert any anarchy.

Before the DMP issued a ban, speaking at BNP's rally in Nayapaltan on Friday, the party's Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas said the party will no longer seek police permission for holding political programmes.

The BNP leader stated that they only informed authorities concerned about today's event and will no longer ask for approval.

"We are staging this movement for people's rights. We will peacefully organise democratic programmes anywhere in the country, without seeking permission. No one will be able to stop us."