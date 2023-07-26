BNP denied permission for rally in Suhrawardy Udyan, Nayapaltan

Politics

TBS Report
26 July, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 03:53 pm

Related News

BNP denied permission for rally in Suhrawardy Udyan, Nayapaltan

DMP suggested Golapbagh playground as a venue for BNP’s rally

TBS Report
26 July, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 03:53 pm
BNP denied permission for rally in Suhrawardy Udyan, Nayapaltan

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has denied the BNP permission to hold its rally on Thursday in Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan, or Nayapaltan. 

"Although the BNP applied for Nayapaltan, allowing any political parties in public roads on a working day is not possible," Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq told the media. 

When asked about Suhrawardi Udyan, the DMP commissioner said there are some observations on holding political programmes. "We can't allow them at Suhrawardi Udyan on a working day either," he added.

The DMP suggested Golapbagh playground as a venue for BNP's rally tomorrow. 

Rallies causing public suffering may get banned: DMP Commissioner

 

Earlier in the day, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandoker Golam Faruq urged political parties to conduct their programmes without causing inconvenience to the public.

Addressing the media following an inspection of security measures at the Hossaini Dalan Imambara in Lalbagh, he said, "Holding political rallies is a democratic right for those who obtain permission. But it is the DMP's duty to ensure the safety of common people. I would request them [political parties] to not cause trouble to the people."

The commissioner warned that there might be a possibility of future bans on such gatherings in consideration of the citizens' welfare.

Furthermore, he advised political parties to schedule their programmes on weekends instead of holding large political showdowns on weekdays that bring the city to a standstill.

Earlier, BNP announced a grand rally in the capital on 27 July to press home their one-point demand for a non-partisan polls-time government.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the party, announced on 22 July while addressing the party's youth rally in the capital.

Besides the BNP, 37 like-minded parties, including the Gonotontro Moncho, 12-party alliance, Nationalist Alliance, Gono Odhikar Porishod (Reza Kibria), LDP, Gono Forum, and Democratic Left Unity Alliance, have also decided to hold grand rallies in Dhaka on the same date separately.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP rally / DMP / permission / police / political movement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

7h | Panorama
A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

1d | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

1d | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

5h | TBS Stories
Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

19h | TBS Stories
Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

21h | TBS Stories
“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

23h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

5
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up