BNP denied permission for rally in Suhrawardy Udyan, Nayapaltan

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has denied the BNP permission to hold its rally on Thursday in Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan, or Nayapaltan.

"Although the BNP applied for Nayapaltan, allowing any political parties in public roads on a working day is not possible," Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq told the media.

When asked about Suhrawardi Udyan, the DMP commissioner said there are some observations on holding political programmes. "We can't allow them at Suhrawardi Udyan on a working day either," he added.

The DMP suggested Golapbagh playground as a venue for BNP's rally tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandoker Golam Faruq urged political parties to conduct their programmes without causing inconvenience to the public.

Addressing the media following an inspection of security measures at the Hossaini Dalan Imambara in Lalbagh, he said, "Holding political rallies is a democratic right for those who obtain permission. But it is the DMP's duty to ensure the safety of common people. I would request them [political parties] to not cause trouble to the people."

The commissioner warned that there might be a possibility of future bans on such gatherings in consideration of the citizens' welfare.

Furthermore, he advised political parties to schedule their programmes on weekends instead of holding large political showdowns on weekdays that bring the city to a standstill.

Earlier, BNP announced a grand rally in the capital on 27 July to press home their one-point demand for a non-partisan polls-time government.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the party, announced on 22 July while addressing the party's youth rally in the capital.

Besides the BNP, 37 like-minded parties, including the Gonotontro Moncho, 12-party alliance, Nationalist Alliance, Gono Odhikar Porishod (Reza Kibria), LDP, Gono Forum, and Democratic Left Unity Alliance, have also decided to hold grand rallies in Dhaka on the same date separately.