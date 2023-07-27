Will give permission for both rallies if enough law enforcers available: DMP chief

Politics

UNB
27 July, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 04:18 pm

Related News

Will give permission for both rallies if enough law enforcers available: DMP chief

 “A large number of law enforcers will be on duty to ensure security for the Tajia procession on Holy Ashura and two VVIP movements, and permission for holding the rallies will be given depending on the availability of adequate law enforcers,” he said while speaking at a press briefing

UNB
27 July, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 04:18 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Permission to hold both rallies -- called by BNP and 3 AL associate bodies -- tomorrow will be given if there are enough law enforcers to ensure law and order situation, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said today.

"A large number of law enforcers will be on duty to ensure security for the Tajia procession on Holy Ashura and two VVIP movements, and permission for holding the rallies will be given depending on the availability of adequate law enforcers," he said while speaking at a press briefing held at DMP Headquarters.

On July 29, the Shia community will observe the religious festival and bring out Tajia processions, he said.

Awami League's associate bodies and BNP have been asked to hold their scheduled rallies on designated grounds due to the holy Ashura and VVIP movements, he added.

"If we can manage to deploy adequate law enforcers, then permission will be given to hold the rallies in their selected venues," said the DMP chief.

Responding to a question about the arrest of BNP leaders and activists ahead of the scheduled rally, the DMP chief said search operations have been conducted in different parts of Dhaka to ensure security during the rallies, and only warrant-listed accused were arrested.

Earlier, on Wednesday, BNP decided to defer its grand rally, scheduled for Thursday, to Friday.

The party wants to hold the grand rally in Dhaka's Nayapaltan area as it is unwilling to hold the programme at Golapbagh ground as suggested by the police authorities, said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir while speaking at a press briefing held at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League / BNP / Bangladesh National Election / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

2h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

5h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

3h | TBS Stories
Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

21h | TBS Today
Is Barbie a role model for children?

Is Barbie a role model for children?

19h | TBS Entertainment
Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price