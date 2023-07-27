Will give permission for both rallies if enough law enforcers available: DMP chief

Permission to hold both rallies -- called by BNP and 3 AL associate bodies -- tomorrow will be given if there are enough law enforcers to ensure law and order situation, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said today.

"A large number of law enforcers will be on duty to ensure security for the Tajia procession on Holy Ashura and two VVIP movements, and permission for holding the rallies will be given depending on the availability of adequate law enforcers," he said while speaking at a press briefing held at DMP Headquarters.

On July 29, the Shia community will observe the religious festival and bring out Tajia processions, he said.

Awami League's associate bodies and BNP have been asked to hold their scheduled rallies on designated grounds due to the holy Ashura and VVIP movements, he added.

"If we can manage to deploy adequate law enforcers, then permission will be given to hold the rallies in their selected venues," said the DMP chief.

Responding to a question about the arrest of BNP leaders and activists ahead of the scheduled rally, the DMP chief said search operations have been conducted in different parts of Dhaka to ensure security during the rallies, and only warrant-listed accused were arrested.

Earlier, on Wednesday, BNP decided to defer its grand rally, scheduled for Thursday, to Friday.

The party wants to hold the grand rally in Dhaka's Nayapaltan area as it is unwilling to hold the programme at Golapbagh ground as suggested by the police authorities, said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir while speaking at a press briefing held at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.