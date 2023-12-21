Of divisions and dilemma: AL 'indie strategy' backfiring?

Highlights

The Awami League's strategy to allow its members to run as independent candidates in the national polls against its official nominees to create a participatory and competitive environment has led to divisions at its grassroots and conflicts between supporters of the opposing factions.

Since the start of the official election campaign on 18 December, clashes have been reported between supporters of the party's official candidates and independent contenders in at least 30 areas across the country until Thursday.

These violent incidents have resulted in hundreds of injuries, with the majority of the wounded being local-level leaders and activists affiliated with the Awami League.

With the BNP and other like-minded parties boycotting the 7 January polls, out of the 266 constituencies where the Awami League has fielded candidates, around 130 have one or more independent candidates. They include 27 incumbent MPs, two dozen upazila chairmen, municipal mayors, and influential local leaders.

Notably, 80 of these constituencies are anticipated to witness closely contested battles between party nominees and independents.

In these constituencies, party leaders and activists have been split into opposite factions, aligning themselves either in support of the official candidates or rallying behind the independents.

As both party-nominated and independent candidates boast robust support bases, there is a reluctance from either side to yield ground to opposition candidates in their election campaigns. Consequently, conflicts are intensifying between them.

An AL central leader told TBS that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the party chief, instructed party leaders to act as "dummy candidates" with the aim of fostering a participatory election and boosting voter turnout. However, these individuals, now referred to as independent candidates, are posing serious challenges against the party's official nominees in their respective seats, displaying a determined effort to secure victory.

He said Awami League leaders contesting as independents are those who were denied party nominations. Many of them are influential figures with substantial local support. Simultaneously, the official party candidates are also formidable contenders.

Consequently, conflicts are arising among the two camps.

Constituencies with clashes and tensions

In the Munshiganj-3 (Sadar and Gazaria) constituency, a clash occurred on 18 December between the followers of Awami League's incumbent MP, Mrinal Kanti Das, and the supporters of the independent candidate, recently resigned Munshiganj Municipality Mayor Mohammad Faisal.

Seven supporters of the party's candidate, Mrinal Kanti, sustained injuries.

Additionally, on 20 December, supporters of the independent candidate reportedly vandalised a union election office belonging to the party's candidate.

Local leaders say that Faisal is from an influential political family. His father is Mohiuddin Ahmed, president of the Munshiganj district Awami League and serves as the chairman of the zilla parishad.

His mother serves as the joint general secretary of the District Awami League, while his uncle holds the chairmanship of the Sadar upazila parishad.

Furthermore, his aunt is the president of the District Mahila Awami League, and his cousin, recently expelled, was the president of Sadar Upazila Jubo League.

A local leader says that his family is so powerful that in many areas of the constituency, the "boat" candidate Mrinal Kanti has been cornered, and his campaign is consistently facing obstruction.

In the Mymensingh-3 (Gouripur) constituency, the AL candidate is Nilufar Anjum Popi, the wife of the former special assistant to the prime minister, Shakeel Ahmed.

Sharif Hasan Anu, joint general secretary of the District Awami League, is running independently for the same seat. Additionally, four other local AL leaders are contesting the polls, sparking significant infighting among party leaders and workers in the constituency.

Jubo League presidium member and current MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, popularly known as Nixon Chowdhury, is contesting as an independent for the Faridpur-4 (Bhanga, Sadarpur, and Charbhadrasan) seat.

The party's official candidate is Kazi Zafar Ullah, presidium member and co-chairman of the election management committee of the AL. Notably, Kazi Zafar Ullah had previously lost to Nixon in the 11th and 10th national elections.

In the constituency, three clashes between supporters of the two camps have occurred in the past two days, resulting in four injuries.

In Faridpur Sadar upazila, clashes erupted yesterday between the supporters of the AL-nominated candidate Shamim Haque and independent candidate AK Azad.

Tensions between AL candidates and independents have surfaced in several other constituencies.

In Dhaka-19, Relief and Disaster Management Minister Enamur Rahman represents the AL, while independent candidate Talukder Md Touhid Jong Murad is in the race.

Gazipur-1 features AL's candidate Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque versus independent candidate Rezaul Karim, who is Kaliakoir upazila AL general secretary.

In Gazipur-2, AL leader Kazi Alim Uddin and Jubo League leader Saiful Islam are running independently against the party-nominated candidate, Youth and Sports Minister Zahid Ahsan.

In Chandpur-3 (Sadar and Haimchar), Education Minister and AL Joint General Secretary Dr Dipu Moni is the party's candidate, competing against former district AL president and ex-MP Shamsul Haque Bhuiyan. A faction of district Awami League leaders supports Bhuiyan, while another part favours Dipu Moni.

Awami League Presidium member Abdur Rahman told TBS that the party's central leadership is closely monitoring isolated incidents associated with the election.

"Decisions regarding individual party candidates exhibiting or intending to exert force may be made by the party. Nevertheless, party leadership has instructed candidates to conduct election campaigns with restraint," he said.