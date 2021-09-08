Dishonest politicians, bureaucrats are nation’s curse: Agri minister

Minister of Agriculture, Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, said dishonest politicians and bureaucrats are a curse and a burden for the nation.

He was addressing an aid distribution ceremony on Wednesday, jointly organised by the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) and Northwest Power Generation Company Limited.

The minister also urged the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to participate in the 2023 elections.

He said, "If the people of the country choose you (BNP) then, we will welcome you."

But, planning to overthrow the current government with terrorism and anarchy as a political movement will not be successful, he added.