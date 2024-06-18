Dire consequences if Indian rail pass through Bangladesh: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
18 June, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 03:07 pm

Related News

Dire consequences if Indian rail pass through Bangladesh: Rizvi

TBS Report
18 June, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 03:07 pm
BNP Spokesperson Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at a press conference on 18 June 2024. Photo: TBS
BNP Spokesperson Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at a press conference on 18 June 2024. Photo: TBS

The consequences of letting Indian Railways operate trains through Bangladesh will be dire, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

If the Awami League government implements this railway network against the will of the people of the country, the existence of an independent Bangladesh will be compromised forever, said the opposition leader during a press conference at BNP's central office in Nayapaltan today (18 June).

"To stay in power, the occupying government has begun to sell national independence and sovereignty. Dummy Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has turned Bangladesh's relationship with India into a landlord-subject relationship," said Rizvi.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Indian Railways has been pushing for a railway network across Bangladesh for the transportation of the Indian military as well as civilians.

However, the BNP spokesperson said, "The consequences of giving everything to those who kill our people at the border almost every day will be dire."

"With this new train line, the key to the sovereignty of Bangladesh will be handed over to those who harbour an attitude of mass violence against us. India is now a secular state, ignoring the pluralist expression," he added.

Indian Railways aims to connect the North East with the rest of the country through Bangladesh and Nepal, reducing travel time to the region, according to government sources.

These routes will bypass the 'Chicken Neck' region in the Siliguri area of West Bengal. The Railway Board has sanctioned a Final Location Survey (FLS) for approximately 1275.50 km, reports The Hindu BusinessLine.

"FLS for 14 new railway connectivity routes connecting Bangladesh, Nepal, and alternate routes towards the North-East have been sanctioned," an official in the Railway Ministry stated.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Railways / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A journalist's journey to office

A journalist's journey to office

1h | Features
Illustration: Duniya Jahan/TBS

Are you really a mind reader or simply a decoder of social cues?

23h | Features
Hasan Ahmed, a CNG driver from the remote village of Moulvibazar, makes Vlogs on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok. Photo: Courtesy

How a 24-year-old Moulvibazar CNG driver made over Tk20,000 from social media

1d | Features
With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

2d | Videos
Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

19h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

1d | Videos
Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

21h | Videos