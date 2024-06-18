Dire consequences if Indian rail pass through Bangladesh: Rizvi

The consequences of letting Indian Railways operate trains through Bangladesh will be dire, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

If the Awami League government implements this railway network against the will of the people of the country, the existence of an independent Bangladesh will be compromised forever, said the opposition leader during a press conference at BNP's central office in Nayapaltan today (18 June).

"To stay in power, the occupying government has begun to sell national independence and sovereignty. Dummy Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has turned Bangladesh's relationship with India into a landlord-subject relationship," said Rizvi.

Indian Railways has been pushing for a railway network across Bangladesh for the transportation of the Indian military as well as civilians.

However, the BNP spokesperson said, "The consequences of giving everything to those who kill our people at the border almost every day will be dire."

"With this new train line, the key to the sovereignty of Bangladesh will be handed over to those who harbour an attitude of mass violence against us. India is now a secular state, ignoring the pluralist expression," he added.

Indian Railways aims to connect the North East with the rest of the country through Bangladesh and Nepal, reducing travel time to the region, according to government sources.

These routes will bypass the 'Chicken Neck' region in the Siliguri area of West Bengal. The Railway Board has sanctioned a Final Location Survey (FLS) for approximately 1275.50 km, reports The Hindu BusinessLine.

"FLS for 14 new railway connectivity routes connecting Bangladesh, Nepal, and alternate routes towards the North-East have been sanctioned," an official in the Railway Ministry stated.