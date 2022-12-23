Dipu Moni expects good combination of juniors, seniors in new AL leadership

Politics

UNB
23 December, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 08:54 pm

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB

The way Awami League has led the fulfilment of the dreams of the people of Bangladesh in the past, it will do so in future as well, if Education Minister and Joint General Secretary of the ruling party Dr Dipu Moni is to be believed.

The minister asserted this on Friday, while talking to reporters after attending the centenary celebrations and reunion of ex-students of 'Matripith Govt. Girls' High School', held at Chandpur Government College ground.

Responding to a question about the national conference of the Awami League scheduled to be held on Saturday, she said it is an important event for the country since AL is the party that fought for mother tongue Bangla in 1952, led the independence struggle to triumph in 1971, and thereafter was at the forefront of all the movements to establish or restore democracy.

The Chandpur-3 MP also said that the committee that will be announced on December 24, will be a good combination of newcomers and seniors.

"There is no other political party in Bangladesh except Awami League that has so much participation of women at the policy-making level," she added.

The 22nd national council of the Awami League (AL) will be held tomorrow (Saturday) with a pledge to build a Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

