UK wants free and fair elections in Bangladesh: Salman F Rahman

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 01:05 pm
"UK wants free and fair elections,"Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman said following a meeting with UK Minister for International Trade Nigel Huddleston MP

The United Kingdom (UK) wants free and fair elections in Bangladesh, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman said today.

"90% of the talks were about trade and business. However, while talking about the Rohingya issue, politics has been discussed. The UK wants free and fair elections. They talked about dialogue with opposition parties," Salman F Rahman said following a meeting with UK Minister for International Trade Nigel Huddleston MP on Wednesday (5 July).

He also said the government will sit for dialogues with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) if the party agrees to partake in the upcoming national elections.

"If BNP participates in the elections, there will be a dialogue with them. Dialogue can be held with them on how to make elections fairer and better. However, the caretaker government has been cancelled by the High Court and there will be no dialogue about it with BNP,"  he added.

"We have strengthened the Election Commission. The government is committed to fair elections. Our EC is independent. The fact that many city corporation elections have been free and fair is proof of that. We have agreed to dialogue with the opposition parties but they (BNP) have to partake in the elections," Salman F Rahman said. 

Regarding the election, he also said, "Government wants free fair elections, wants dialogue; and is prepared for constructive dialogue, elections will be held in accordance with the constitution. The caretaker government will not be discussed. There is no option but to participate in the elections, this needs to be understood by the opposition."

"There will be an expansion of trade with the United Kingdom. There has been talk about buying Airbus from the United Kingdom. After GSP, DCTS scheme will open up new possibilities for Bangladesh-UK trade. Along with large industries, small and medium entrepreneurs will also benefit from the tariff benefits," he further said. 

