Dialogue on EC formation ‘pointless’: Fakhrul

UNB
28 December, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 09:59 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday termed 'meaningless' the ongoing talks on the reconstitution of the Election Commission as he thinks it will not help restore people's voting rights.

"The president has started inviting political parties for talks to arrange another election. Are the people of Bangladesh fools? We would like to clearly say this dialogue is meaningless. The problem relating to the election and democracy won't be resolved through this dialogue," he said.

The BNP leader said similar talks were held earlier and the government arranged an election in 2014 when 154 MPs were elected unopposed while the votes were snatched the night before the voting in 2018.

"They again initiated the talks, but it won't help restore people's voting rights. It's the government, not the Election Commission, the main barrier to holding a credible election. It matters who'll be there in power during the polls," he said.

Manikganj district unit BNP arranged the rally in Manikganj Government Boys' High School field demanding party chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad.

 

