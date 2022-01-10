Dialogue before EC formation just a mockery, says BNP

UNB
10 January, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 06:08 pm

Dialogue before EC formation just a mockery, says BNP

Ultimately, the Election Commission will be formed reflecting the political will of the prime minister. Before that, they’re now just joking, making up a fascinating story like a hawker: Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

UNB
10 January, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 06:08 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP on Monday alleged that the ongoing dialogue at Bangabhaban is nothing but a mockery before the formation of the Election Commission (EC) as per the political will of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"We used to see in the past hawkers telling lots of funny stories to attract people's attention and sell different pills on trains and buses. The president is that type of hawker. He's doing the same thing in the name of dialogue," said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a human-chain programme, he also said the prime minister is staging a mockery through the president's talks on the EC reconstitution only to mislead people and dodge them.

"Ultimately, the Election Commission will be formed reflecting the political will of the prime minister. Before that, they're now just joking, making up a fascinating story like a hawker," the BNP leader observed.

A faction of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of journalists jointly organised the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club demanding the immediate release of journalist leader Ruhul Amin Gazi.

On 21 October, 2020, police arrested Ruhul Amin Gazi under the Digital Security Act.

Rizvi said the government has been doing whatever is necessary to perpetuate its power. "But it won't work this time as the true colour of this regime is now being gradually exposed before the people of the world."

He urged the prime minister to quit and release Khaleda Zia, Ruhul Amin Gazi and other political prisoners before time runs out fast. "Or else, you won't be able to cover your face when everything of your government will be exposed."

Former BFUJ president Shawkat Mahmud said journalists have been on a movement for nearly a year demanding the release of Ruhul Amin Gazi. "He has been kept in jail after arresting him in a false case."

He said the current 'unelected' government has been repressing journalists as it does not believe in freedom of expression.

"We came to know that the government is going to enact a black law in the name of Journalist Protection Act, abolishing many rights of journalists. We would like to clearly say that the government can't snatch journalists' rights in the name of any law."

Appointment of SC judges

Rizvi alleged that seniority has been ignored in elevating four High Court judges to the Appellate Division recently.

"Even a judge has been elevated to the Appellate Division superseding 19 judges. Because, they (govt) need their loyal people in the Appellate Division to reflect the political will of the prime minister. That's why such illegal acts have been committed."

On Sunday, President Abdul Hamid elevated the four High Court judges to the Appellate Division.

EC formation / BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

