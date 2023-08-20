Dhaka South BNP to stage demos on Tuesday

UNB
20 August, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 09:14 pm

Dhaka South BNP to stage demos on Tuesday

UNB
20 August, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 09:14 pm
Dhaka South BNP to stage demos on Tuesday

The BNP and its associate bodies will stage demonstrations at all wards under the party's Dhaka south city unit on Tuesday to protest the arrest of its leaders and activists.

"The leaders and activists of BNP and other associate bodies will hold a protest rally on Tuesday at every ward under the South city unit of BNP to protest the arrest of our leaders and activists and demand their release," Dhaka South City unit BNP Convenor Abdu Salam announced the programme at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan central office on Sunday.

Dhaka South City unit BNP Convenor Abdu Salam announced the programme at a press conference at the party&#039;s Nayapaltan central office on Sunday (20 August). Photo: UNB
Dhaka South City unit BNP Convenor Abdu Salam announced the programme at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan central office on Sunday (20 August). Photo: UNB

The BNP leader said the party's Acting Member Secretary Tanveer Ahmed Robin was arrested from Nayapaltan in the early hours of Sunday without any warrant.

He alleged that Tanveer was arrested by the police to frighten the opposition leaders and activists and spread panic among them.

Salam said police had arrested their member secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu with the same intention.

Stating that there is no democracy, rule of law, and judiciary in the country, Salam said, BNP leaders and workers are being arrested and harassed by the law enforcers.

"In the dark of the night, the members of the law enforcement agencies are going to the houses of the leaders and workers. I would like to ask (the government), is the BNP a banned party? BNP leaders and activists are being rearrested in old cases at jail gates when they are freed on bail," he said.

