Dhaka South AL to hold discussion on 10 Dec instead of rally

BSS
05 December, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 05:09 pm

Dhaka South AL to hold discussion on 10 Dec instead of rally

Dhaka City South Awami League will hold a discussion on 10 December instead of holding a rally as the Election Commission refused to give permission.

Dhaka City South Awami League had announced to hold the rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on 10 December on the occasion of World Human Rights Day.

Awami League scraps 10 Dec rally as EC denies permission

"The Election Commission did not give us permission to hold the rally. Now we've decided to hold a discussion at the Dhaka district Awami League office in Tejgaon," Dhaka City South Awami League Office Secretary Riaz Uddin told the media.

Meanwhile, the BNP on Monday announced plans to hold a rally and human chain programme in the capital on 10 December to mark World Human Rights Day.

