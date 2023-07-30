Dhaka North Awami League announces staying on field for 150 days more

Politics

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 07:26 pm

Dhaka North Awami League announces staying on field for 150 days more

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 07:26 pm
Dhaka North Awami League announces staying on field for 150 days more

The Bangladesh Awami League's Dhaka North unit has said its leaders and activists will be on the field for the next 150 days of the approaching national elections. 

Speaking at a representative meeting at the Awami League office in the capital's Tejgaon today, Dhaka North Awami League President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman said, "We will be on the field for the next 150 days to counter the BNP."

He also said that the BNP has brought back the era of "arson attacks". 

Dhaka North Awami League General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi said, "We will be in the field every day. Our next programme will be finalised after contacting the central office."

The Dhaka North Awami League was scheduled to hold a rally at the old trade fair grounds in Tejgaon on Monday, the same day as the BNP's nationwide rallies. 

In this regard, Sheikh Bazlur Rahman said the Monday rally has been postponed due to "special reasons".

Earlier, the ruling Awami League cancelled the "peace rally" the party's Dhaka North and South units announced to hold on Monday. Instead, the ruling party will hold sit-ins programmes and bring out processions at the ward level in the city today and tomorrow.

"The peace rally was scheduled to be held tomorrow (Monday) at Agargaon in the capital, but it has been cancelled since the old trade fair grounds are unfit for use. We have decided to hold protest marches and sit-in programmes at Thana levels instead on Sunday and Monday," Sheikh Bazlur Rahman told The Business Standard.

