Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP holds march programme

Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) Dhaka Metropolitan South unit is bringing out a march procession.

The march started in front of Dhanmondi Bangladesh Medical College at 2pm on Tuesday (23 May).

Starting from Dhanmondi Bangladesh Medical, the march programme will end in Kantaban Mosque after passing through Saat Masjid Road, Rifle Square, Dhaka City College, Science Lab, and Bata Signal.

The party is carrying out the march programme to protest the arrests and cases against its activists, the rise in commodity prices, and load shedding.

As the day progressed, BNP activists began to gather in Dhanmondi area and its surrounding areas.

Although the rally and procession were supposed to start after noon, leaders and activists began to gather as since morning.

BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy will be present as the chief guest at the march.

Additional law enforcement personnel have been deployed in the area in view of the march programme.