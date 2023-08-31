Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP forms publicity cell

Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP forms publicity cell

Abdus Salam, advisor to BNP Chairperson and convener of the Dhaka Metropolitan South unit, approved the cell

The Dhaka Metropolitan South unit of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party has formed an 11-member publicity cell to speed up the unit's campaign activities ahead of the national election.

Abdus Salam, advisor to BNP Chairperson and convener of the Dhaka Metropolitan South unit, approved the cell, according to a circular, signed by Saidur Rahman Mintu, in-charge of Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP office, on Thursday (31 August).

The cell members are- Md Farhad Hossain, Akbar Hossain Nantu, Haji Mohammad Nazim, Jamshedul Alam Shyamal, Mahfuz Kabir Mukta, Crew-Staff, Information and Technology Department, BNP, Abul Hashem, Alamgir Khan Lipu, Humayun Kabir, Rabiul Islam Dipu, Imtiaz Ahmed Tipu and AHM Rezwanul Saeed Romeo.

