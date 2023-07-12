Dhaka metropolitan to remain under AL's control from now till next election: Mayor Taposh

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 05:36 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Dhaka Metropolitan city will remain under the control of the Awami League till election, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh declared today.

"From today until the next election, Dhaka metropolitan will be under the control of Awami League. No anarchy will be tolerated. The next election will show what fair elections are," he said while addressing the party's peace rally at the Baitul Mokarram South Gate in the capital on Wednesday.

Earlier yesterday, the BNP had said they would hold more Dhaka-centric programmes, keeping the capital in focus. 

"With the learnings from previous movements, BNP leaders now believe that it is not possible to make the government resign without a strong protest in Dhaka," BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury had said on the eve of the party's rally.

Speaking at the peace rally, Taposh also called upon the leaders and activists across the country to create resistance to counter the violence of BNP.

"Today, Dhaka has risen. We will not tolerate any more violence," Taposh said.

Mentioning that BNP's defeat in the election is certain, Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman said it is good if they come to the polls, but it would be better if they don't join the elections. 

"Appropriate response will be given to all conspiracies," he said.

The ruling party is holding the rally to protest against BNP-Jamaat's terrorism, political malpractice and continued anti-national conspiracy, party leaders said.

Addressing the rally, special assistant to the prime minister and Awami League office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua said, "Today BNP is going to declare a one-point movement, which is not only illegal but also unconstitutional. We will take the people together and give a united response to their terror and anarchy."

Habib Hasan, joint general secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League, said, "BNP is a terrorist group. They started a new conspiracy. Their conspiracy will be resisted."

Meanwhile, Jahangir Alam, expelled mayor of Gazipur City Corporation, joined the peace rally with thousands of leaders and activists at 4:30pm.

