Dhaka mayors not doing anything effective to control dengue: BNP

Politics

TBS Report
21 July, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 07:56 pm

Dhaka mayors not doing anything effective to control dengue: BNP

The mayors of Dhaka's two city corporations are not doing anything effective to control the ongoing spread of dengue infections in the city, BNP leaders Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain, both of whom contested for the posts of Dhaka mayors in 2018 and lost, said on Friday (21 July).

"Mosquito eradication is being carried out unscientifically. Ineffective, expired drugs are being used," Tabith, who is also a member of BNP's central executive committee, alleged while speaking at  a press conference at the central office of BNP in Nayapaltan.
 
Both Tabith and Ishraque blamed Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Atiqul Islam, incumbent mayors of Dhaka South City Corporation and Dhaka North City Corporation respectively, for the spiralling dengue situation.

Besides, the BNP leaders announced four programmes to help tackle the spread of the disease in the city.

"In order to keep the city free from dengue, it is required to destroy places where Aedes larvae are born and create public awareness in different places. But we see that no such preventive work is being done," Tabith said.

Dengue: Demand for platelet surges 3-4 times amid blood bag crisis

Terming the Dhaka city corporations' various anti-dengue initiatives as 'jokes', he said, "Ducks, fish and frogs have been released in various lakes, and grass has been cut on the sides of some lakes or canals for show."

Meanwhile, Ishraque Hossain said, "The dengue situation has turned into an epidemic because of the failure of those sitting in the mayor offices. The situation has turned like this due to their lack of accountability, as they do not have to answer to people.

"They have only done some waste management in a handful of areas where the upper classes live. Apart from that, they don't care for the rest of the city."

He said the mayor is called the 'father of the city', which is a very important post.

"I think those who are holding this position do not understand its importance. Far from being the father of the city, they are running the city corporations with an autocratic attitude."

He alleged that the mayors are completely ignoring the opinions of experts and conducting activities as they see fit.

"Drones have been flown here, and other eccentric programs have been implemented. People think it's hypocrisy."

Ishraq also alleged that the mayors of the two city corporations failed to appoint enough entomologists in proportion to the size and population.

Meanwhile, Tabith and Ishraque announced four programs on dengue.

The programmes include, donating blood for dengue patients' treatment and launching a 'Blood Information Depository' website; conduct campaigns to destroy Aedes larvae and create public awareness about dengue disease by distributing leaflets and publishing posters at ward level; and holding protest rallies with local residents to eliminate waterlogging in wards.

Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP convener Amanullah Aman, Member Secretary Aminul Haque, Dhaka South convener Abdus Salam, Doctors Association of Bangladesh President Haroon Al Rashid and others were also present in the press conference.

