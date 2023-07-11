Dhaka to be primary focus of one-point movement: BNP

Politics

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 02:00 pm
Dhaka to be primary focus of one-point movement: BNP

Dhaka will be the primary focus of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)'s one-point movement to be announced tomorrow (12 July). 

Different plans are being made to build a uniformed one-point movement to force the government to resign by holding large gatherings in the capital.

"With the learnings from previous movements, BNP leaders now believe that it is not possible to make the government resign without a strong protest in Dhaka," BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said.

It is not in Awami League's character to believe in democracy: Mirza Fakhrul
 

"You will witness that this government's time is up through the public gathering tomorrow. 

"The government will not be given any concessions from now on. People are coming to the streets and they will win," Khasru added.

The BNP will call for an all-out movement from tomorrow to demand the current government's resignation and a non-partisan caretaker government.

