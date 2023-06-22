Dhaka-17 by-polls: Candidacy of Hero Alam reinstated

Politics

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 02:22 pm

Hero Alom. Photo: Facebook
Hero Alom. Photo: Facebook

In an appeal hearing held Thursday (22 June), the Election Commission (EC) declared the nominations of independent candidate Hero Alam and Zaker Party's Kazi Md Rashidul Hasan as valid for the upcoming Dhaka-17 by-election.

The EC also announced that the official order confirming the validity of the nominations will be issued on 25 June. 

However, the candidacies of Md Tarikul Islam Bhuiyan and Sheikh Asaduzzaman Jalal remained cancelled.

On 18 June, the EC cancelled the nomination of Hero Alom and eight candidates for the by-polls.

Challenging the decision, Hero Alom made an appeal to the EC a few days after.

Earlier, Hero Alom collected the nomination paper from the commission's office in Dhaka on 4 June.

The constituency became vacant following the death of Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known as Farooq, on 15 May this year.

As per the schedule, the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is 25 June, and symbols will be allotted the next day. The elections will be held on 17 July.

Hero Alam

