Deputy Minister Enamul show caused for violating electoral code of conduct by holding mass rally

An inquiry committee of the Election Commission in Shariatpur has served a show cause notice to Awami League Enamul Haque Shamim for Shariatpur-2 seat in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls for violating the electoral code of conduct by holding a mass election rally.

The notice, signed by Md Ariful Islam, chairman of the election inquiry committee and senior assistant judge of Shariatpur's Naria, was sent to Enamul, who is also the deputy minister of Water Resources, on Wednesday.

According to the notice, independent candidate for Shariatpur-2 Khaled Shawkat Ali has filed a complaint with the returning officer and the deputy commissioner of Shariatpur against Enamul over the electoral code of conduct violation.

On the morning of 7 December, Enamul Haque Shamim held an election rally with 300-400 people in Haserkandi village at Ward-6 of Rajnagar union of Naria upazila – in violation of Section 12 of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2008.

The deputy minister has been asked to explain his actions to the Shariatpur-2 election inquiry committee chairman on 18 December, either by appearing in-person or by sending a representative with the explanation in-written.